Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.10 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 387,318 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,427,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 329,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,715,000 after acquiring an additional 26,192 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $270.66 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.54.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

