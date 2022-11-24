Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.16 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 380,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,122 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23.

