Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.22 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $208.49 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

