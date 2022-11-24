Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.45 Million Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,084 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 29,612 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cutera were worth $11,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cutera by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $184,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,399 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Cutera by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,526,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,312,000 after purchasing an additional 129,200 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cutera by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 774,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,354 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,361,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cutera by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 460,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 181,197 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

