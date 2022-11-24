Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.79 Million Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $11,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,499,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AYX. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.36. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.30). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 103.88% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $215.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

