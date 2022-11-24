Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.80 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DaVita were worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in DaVita by 3.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in DaVita by 16.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 110,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVA opened at $72.29 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.98.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

