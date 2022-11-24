Bank of Montreal Can Has $12.03 Million Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 978.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,245 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NCR were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.67. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 1.78%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

