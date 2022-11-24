Bank of Montreal Can Has $12.26 Million Stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 473,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $12,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 215.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $97,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

IIIV stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $809.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $30.26.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IIIV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

