Bank of Montreal Can Has $12.26 Million Stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 473,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 215.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $97,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $809.63 million, a PE ratio of -33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $30.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

i3 Verticals Company Profile

IIIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price target on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

