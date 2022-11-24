Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,351 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $10,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,230,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,406,000 after acquiring an additional 126,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after acquiring an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after acquiring an additional 336,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,901,000 after acquiring an additional 530,082 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,058,000 after buying an additional 51,195 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $40.59 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

