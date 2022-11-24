Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 365,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at about $863,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 82.0% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 199,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 60,613 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EZU opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

