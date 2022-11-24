Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,401 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,820,000 after acquiring an additional 703,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,082,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,663,000 after acquiring an additional 89,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,419,000 after buying an additional 747,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after buying an additional 1,912,977 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $57.34.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

