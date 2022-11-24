Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,084 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 29,612 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cutera were worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,976,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 1,515.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Cutera Stock Performance

About Cutera

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $42.72 on Thursday. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

