Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 10,321 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 16.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 528,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 76,349 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 119,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. Citigroup reduced their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

V.F. Stock Up 0.3 %

V.F. Increases Dividend

VFC stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.