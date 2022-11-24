Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 411,463 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 10,475.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,463 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

