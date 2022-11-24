Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CG. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,910,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 9,239.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 957,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,304,000 after acquiring an additional 946,931 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,419,000 after acquiring an additional 747,040 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Shares of CG stock opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.