Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,212 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.32 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23.

