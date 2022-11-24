Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,184,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V were worth $11,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $28,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 51.1% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 66,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares during the period.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KCGI stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

