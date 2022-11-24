Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 567.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $12,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,803,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 744,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,590,000 after buying an additional 172,658 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 172.1% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 52,876 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 106,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $66.55.

