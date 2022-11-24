Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104,138 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,083,000 after buying an additional 858,185 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.1 %

EXPD stock opened at $113.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average of $100.77. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.