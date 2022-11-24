Bank of Montreal Can Sells 11,018 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,018 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Leidos were worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 17.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $107.53 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,417,632.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,476,861.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,991 shares of company stock worth $4,292,606 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Articles

