Bank of Montreal Can Sells 11,018 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,018 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Leidos were worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 1.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 27.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $107.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,417,632.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,476,861.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,417,632.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,476,861.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,991 shares of company stock worth $4,292,606. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Articles

