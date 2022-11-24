Bank of Montreal Can Sells 172,016 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $90.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.75. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $165.14.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

