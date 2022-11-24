Bank of Montreal Can Sells 172,581 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 172,581 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NetApp were worth $11,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NetApp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510,307 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 412,291 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,939,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,969,000 after purchasing an additional 411,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,167,000 after acquiring an additional 301,829 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $74.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.