Bank of Montreal Can Sells 174,383 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 174,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $10,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 133,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 254,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

