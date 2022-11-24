Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,663 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Yum China were worth $11,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Yum China by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,931,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,276,000 after acquiring an additional 203,441 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Yum China by 5.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,674,000 after acquiring an additional 955,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Yum China by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Yum China by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after acquiring an additional 166,052 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Yum China by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after acquiring an additional 592,864 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $165,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $165,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $55.18.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

