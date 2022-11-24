Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,663 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Yum China were worth $11,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 10,461.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,868,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,214 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,674,000 after acquiring an additional 955,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,115,000 after acquiring an additional 922,123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after acquiring an additional 592,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Yum China by 49.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,624,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,492,000 after buying an additional 536,447 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

Yum China Price Performance

In other news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.