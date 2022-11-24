Bank of Montreal Can Sells 93,936 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,499,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 37.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYX. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Alteryx Stock Up 2.0 %

AYX opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $76.35.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.30). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 103.88%. The business had revenue of $215.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Further Reading

