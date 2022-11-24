BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,908 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 13,656,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,199,000 after buying an additional 8,490,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after buying an additional 6,997,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 394.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,865,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,373,000 after buying an additional 4,679,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,862,000 after buying an additional 2,826,014 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRBR opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $29.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRBR. Mizuho raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

