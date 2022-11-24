Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kate Haviland acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,518.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 2.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $44.83 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

