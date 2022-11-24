Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brunswick by 36.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.63. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $103.43.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BC. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Brunswick Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.