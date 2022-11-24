California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Semtech were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 740,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,699,000 after purchasing an additional 181,696 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Semtech by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Trading Up 2.7 %

SMTC opened at $30.41 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $92.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.