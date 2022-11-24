California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Maximus were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maximus in the second quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 230.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maximus in the second quarter worth $61,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 11.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMS opened at $70.15 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $127,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at $968,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,654 shares of company stock worth $2,144,657. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

