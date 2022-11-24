California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 34.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 23.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 42.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $105.98 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $188.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

