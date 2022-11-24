California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,683 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,541,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,174,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,478,000 after purchasing an additional 68,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 22.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,740,000 after purchasing an additional 136,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 603,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $439,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 12,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $1,189,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,754.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $439,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,773,583 shares of company stock valued at $331,384,925. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

ORA stock opened at $90.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $101.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.18.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.