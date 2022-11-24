California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,912 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 676.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDCE opened at $75.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average of $67.03. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $121,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,201 shares in the company, valued at $23,138,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $121,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,201 shares in the company, valued at $23,138,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $560,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 261,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,924,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,839 shares of company stock worth $4,658,166 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

