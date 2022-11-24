California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.41 Million Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $273,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 8.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,686,000 after buying an additional 122,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 3.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.