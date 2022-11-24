California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 11.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 362,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 16.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.15. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

FELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

