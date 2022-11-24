California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,963,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,060,000 after buying an additional 42,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,978,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,513,000 after buying an additional 269,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,028,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after buying an additional 144,188 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $88.22.

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $133,158.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,343.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

