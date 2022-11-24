California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,866 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,866 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,033 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.84. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,201,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $3,794,212.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,014 shares in the company, valued at $70,305,556.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,201,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,442,312. Company insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. CBRE Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.77.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

