California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,116 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,116 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after acquiring an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,713,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,019,000 after acquiring an additional 677,268 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $542,174.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,709 shares of company stock worth $3,780,342. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.7 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

