California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,432 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,432 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,262,000 after buying an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 1,304.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ESNT opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.