California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 20,457 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 406,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,457 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 33.2% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,793,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,977 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter valued at about $26,859,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter valued at about $17,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 48.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,611,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,254,000 after acquiring an additional 847,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 22.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after acquiring an additional 658,030 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Umpqua Price Performance

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Insider Activity at Umpqua

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,479.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Umpqua

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.