Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,053 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.9% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $52.54 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

