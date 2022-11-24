Cerity Partners LLC Buys 7,928 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 7.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 5.6% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 100,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 294,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SABR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Sabre stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

