Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paya by 20.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Paya during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Paya to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 134.19 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

