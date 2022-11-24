Cerity Partners LLC Invests $70,000 in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 22,491 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 265,015 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 119,248 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,412.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 97,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

NYSE:TKC opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

