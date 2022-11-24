Cerity Partners LLC Invests $87,000 in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PolyPid by 1.2% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PolyPid during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PolyPid by 29.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PolyPid from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut PolyPid from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered PolyPid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of PYPD opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.36. PolyPid Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

