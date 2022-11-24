Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 19.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Up 0.1 %

About Telefônica Brasil

NYSE VIV opened at $7.25 on Thursday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62.

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.