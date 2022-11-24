CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,365 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 163,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 37,479 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $633,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 146.2% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 59.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF Industries Price Performance

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

CF Industries stock opened at $106.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.25 and a 52-week high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

